BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It is something we tell you about every year, multiple times a year.

Scam artists call you and message you. To try and take your cash. By threatening you or scaring you into thinking it’s real.

In the Lowcountry now investigators say people are getting better at spotting the scammers and saving themselves time and money.

“They are saying hey I’m no longer gonna be a victim, I know this is a scam,” explains Lt Eric Calendine of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaufort County Sheriff says that’s the call they are getting more than ever these days.

People who have learned, and are not falling victim.

“They are listening, they are being educated and letting other people know about these scams so it’s a win for everybody,” says Calendine.

A great start, but Lt Eric Calendine says not everyone has gotten the message yet.

The Burton Fire Department had to send out this alert this week, saying they don’t ask people for money or cold call people to ask to put in their smoke alarms.

It is issues like that why Calendine does dozens of talks around the county every year, hoping a few of the things he says will stick and someone isn’t going to fall prey to the next scam.

“Remember, the government won’t call you. The Sheriff’s Department won’t call you for outstanding tickets. The government doesn’t take Bitcoin, doesn’t take gift cards, green dot cards,” says Calendine. “They don’t rush you to pay immediately. Those should be red flags right away.”

But that doesn’t mean the scammers will stop easily.

“The bad guys have a playbook and they know if I pressure somebody and put fear in them, keep them on the phone long enough not let them think about what is going on but keep on that fear and that pressure that they are going to get money out of you,” said Calendine.

The pressure that can be amped up even more now thanks to artificial intelligence software.

“They only need 10 seconds of your voice,” explains the Lieutenant. “Could be your grandchild’s voice, could be adult son, grandfather. They just need 10 seconds and they can make that computer-generated voice sound like that loved one to facilitate that scam. Which is very scary because how do you know it’s really them.”

“So make sure to ask lots of questions. If you don’t feel like it’s legitimate hang up and call that loved one, call that friend.”

Calendine says it’s nearly impossible to prosecute, or even find these scammers in the first place. Many are overseas and switch or “spoof” phone numbers all the time.

But hearing that more folks aren’t falling victim to these phone or computer scams is validation that his hard work is paying off.