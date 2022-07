SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was reported missing Friday by his family.

Jody Capps, 34, is homeless and may be in the area of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. He has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 160 pounds and stands at 6 feet tall.

You can find more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Anyone who has information about Capps’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.