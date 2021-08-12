Beaufort County Sheriff, Burton Fire team up to give teachers important safety lessons

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriffs and Burton firefighters doing their part to get teachers thinking of safety before kids come to class.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s SSGT Daniel Allen had a focused audience of teachers and staff from Robert Smalls International Academy as they broke down the signs and responses to a potential mass shooter situation.

It’s a yearly event that becomes more important before the start of school as the number of mass casualty events on campuses grows.

Burton Fire Captain Daniel Byrne was also on hand to show these teachers what to do if a shooter does strike, and how to “stop the bleed” with Jacob kits.

“With COVID and all the things going on in our world, the attention has gone away from schools and potential school violence,” explains Cpt Byrne. “So this is a way to remind teachers this is still a concern and what they need to do.”

The Jacob kits, which were created by Captain Byrne and his wife, were also installed in every classroom at the school.

By the end of the week, deputies and firefighters will have done their safety demonstration at six different schools in the Burton Fire District.