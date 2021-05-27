Beaufort County Schools honored with Purple Star designation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A big honor for Beaufort County Schools and local military families.

The District was officially given a Purple Star designation by the South Carolina Department of Education.

“South Carolina is proud to be known as a military-friendly state, serving over 16,000 military-connected students and their families,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We commend the Beaufort County School District for going above and beyond by putting in place a support system for its military parents and students, and congratulate them on being designated as a Purple Star school district.”

The award was based on a variety of criteria, all connected to the treatment and opportunities available to the 1500 children of active-duty military families in the school system.

Military Purple Star School District requirements:

Assign a designated liaison to be a single point of contact for military families and military-connected students who is trained to support issues that face military families, including relocation, deployment, loss, and academic training;

Create a website specifically for military families to provide current information about schools and the district;

Adhere to the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) to ensure that students receive transfer credit from previous schools so they will not have to retake classes;

Ensure that transfer students can participate in sports, clubs, and other school enrichment programs; and

Provide specialized training for school counselors, staff, and administrators.

“We know how challenging this can be for them,” explains Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County School Superintendent. “Many of them deploy several times in their career and their families serve in many ways. So we want to make sure we take care of them when they arrive here.”

At the ceremony held Friday, members of the JROTC programs in the County as well as local dignitaries, politicians, and the youngest group, students from Broad River Elementary School who won the military-themed “door decorating” contest to be invited as special guests.

“It is our goal to support military children by removing barriers that could inhibit their success academically, socially, or emotionally,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez. “I am grateful to our military families who have entrusted Beaufort County schools with their children’s education, and I extend a heartfelt welcome to those who are new to our area. These individuals are serving our country, and we value the opportunity to serve their families.”

There are only 9 other counties in the state to receive this distinction.