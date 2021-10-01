Beaufort County School Board votes against a mask mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV)- Tonight the Beaufort county school board votes against placing a mask mandate in its schools.

The final vote came out to be 4-5-1 in favor of having no mandate.

This news comes after the district was recently given the power to impose a mandate. This was due to a federal judge ruling that found a South Carolina budget proviso went against the Americans with Disabilities Act.

No public comments were authorized in order for the board to move ahead for a decision to be made as this has been a long process for the board and concerned parents and family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories