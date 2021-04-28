Beaufort County police searching for suspect wanted for burglary, kidnapping, larceny

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Police are searching for a suspect wanted for Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping and Grand Larceny.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the search for Jonas Washington Jr., 22, is underway near 79 Parris Island Gateway, Burton. The suspect is wanted in connection to a carjacking incident on April 22. The carjacking occurred on Shanklin Road.

Washington Jr. is an African-American male, 6’02”, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing black clothing, according to BSCO.

BSCO said those in the area can expect increased law enforcement this afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on Washington Jr.’s whereabouts to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.