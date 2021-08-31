Beaufort County offers Narcan training, doses to citizens

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It is a 5 minute training session in the Lowcountry that could save someone’s life.

Since 2015, Beaufort County has sen a 650% increase in overdose deaths.

That’s why, as part of National Overdose Awareness Day, the county offered special curbside training in identifying signs of an overdose and how to help using the drug “naloxone”.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can be used to stop an overdose and potentially bring a person back to life.

“It is a 5 minute training that will definitely help you in any emergency situation. Because using Narcan on somebody where you don’t know if they are going through an opioid overdose won’t harm them. and if they are going through an opioid overdose, you will save their life,” said Galen Sturup Comeau, Human Services Counselor in Prevention.

You can go to the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department in either Beaufort or Bluffton during business hours to get your own session. They will also give you two doses of Narcan to use in case of an emergency.

Please call ahead to make an appointment. You don’t have to leave your car. The 5-minute training will be held curbside at the BCADAD Beaufort office, 1905 Duke Street 843-255-6013, and the BCADAD Bluffton office, 4819 Bluffton Parkway 843-255-6020.

Free “Deterra Bags” will be available too. These bags are the proper way to dispose of expired, unwanted medication.

For more information, visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/alcohol-and-drug.