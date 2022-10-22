BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night.

According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night.

When crews arrived, they found a single-story home with heavy fire coming from the back of the residential structure. When fire crews searched the home for possible victims, they found the home to be empty and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation though investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

As a reminder, the Burton Fire District offers free smoke alarms and complimentary home safety inspections to its residents. Call 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org for more information.