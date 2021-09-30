Beaufort County elementary schools are getting armed security guards

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – In Beaufort County you’ll find armed resource officers stationed at its middle and high schools. In the near future, the district’s elementary schools will have this added level of protection.

The Beaufort County school board has finally approved a contract with Guard-One security. The South Carolina Law enforcement division will also play a role in selecting and training employees, who all will be local.

The estimated cost for hiring security guards for each elementary school is around $900,000.

Prior to this the district shared five resource officers among the elementary schools. Now 18 individuals hired will be placed in one school tasked with the job of monitoring the entirety of the school’s campus.

At this time the district is in its recruiting and hiring phase of finding security guards. There is no timetable, but the district’s security director says they want those positions filled immediately.