BURTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Burton that left one man dead.

On Mar.5, deputies responded to Franklin Drive in reference to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a yard. After deputies secured the scene, Beaufort County EMS responded and confirmed that the man was deceased.

The cause of the man’s death was not immediately apparent, but authorities believed it to be suspicious. Investigators and the coroner were summoned.

On Mar. 7, the body of the deceased man, identified as 55-year-old Steven Whitlock, underwent autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina. The autopsy determined that Whitlock died as a result of gunshot wounds.

BCSO investigators are seeking information on the identity of the suspect responsible for Whitlock’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.