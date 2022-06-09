BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — What happened to a Beaufort County Council candidate at the polls has him now asking for the entire election to be thrown out or allow voters to cast a ballot at a different time.

Michael Covert says when he went to vote on Wednesday, his ballot didn’t have his own name, or his entire Council race on it.

Covert says his home was part of a recent redistricting that moved him from District 7 to District 6, where he is running for County Council. But his ballot didn’t reflect that

All the other State and local races, as well as ballot questions were available for voting, just not his Council race.

Neither his name nor his opponent Tab Tabernik showed up on the ballot.

Covert says after he posted about the issue on Facebook, he got several calls from people in his District and others that they had the same problem.

He says that means the County will not know how many people couldn’t vote on a full ballot.

Covert is calling for the entire Council election to be thrown out or delayed, to allow all voters to make their voices heard.

“People have told me, If you push for a new vote you may lose,” says Covert. “That’s absolutely true. But that’s not the point. The point is everyone has to be able to push their constitutional right to vote. And for those of us who have put our necks out there and done this for months, we deserve to be on every single ballot.”

News 3 reached out to Marie Smalls, Director of the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections about Covert’s issue.

She says the problem happened in five precincts in Hilton Head and Bluffton and affected about 70 people.

While the issue has now been fixed so all of the ballots cast through Tuesday’s primary will be correct.

Smalls said while she apologizes for the errors, there is nothing the Election office can do about the people who already cast their ballots.

Covert has filed reports with both Beaufort County Sheriff’s and the SC State Election Board. He has also contacted lawyers about the issue.

We will keep you updated.