Beaufort County adding officers to elementary schools

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a little girl brought knives to school and possibly threatened to kill another student.

It happened at Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts. According to a deputy’s report, a vice-principal found 2 kitchen blades, 3 and a half and 4 inches in length in the girl’s backpack.

This comes after the second-grader apparently told a teacher the girl planned to kill someone over a crush. The Beaufort County School District says the student will be facing disciplinary action.

Just days after that threat, the Beaufort County Board of Education discussed what steps they can take to improve safety on elementary school campuses

A proposal to add armed resource officers to the halls of Beaufort County Elementary Schools passed unanimously at Monday night’s board meeting.

“I would hope they (parents) would see it as a positive move for the school district,” explains Dr. Rachel Wisnefski, the school board member who proposed the change. “Making sure that we have another set of eyes and ears someone who could be a first responder on the scene in the unfortunate event that something happens.”

“I think there is a growing concern not just in Beaufort County but across South Carolina and across the nation that schools are areas of vulnerability to threats from outside,” says Jim Foster of the Beaufort County School District.

That’s why there are school resource officers in all high schools and middle schools in Beaufort County already.

Now the school board plans to add that same type of security to County elementary schools.

“The options we will be looking at will be armed security guards contracted with an outside company and school resource officers that we would get through partnerships through our partners, Beaufort County Sheriff’s, Beaufort Police Department and Bluffton Police Department,” explains Foster. “One is private the other is through our resources.”

Those two options come with very different price tags.

A private security firm would cost just over $734,000 a year to staff 17 schools, that’s on top of the current $905,000 the school system already pays for SRO’s in High/Middle schools.

To have fully trained SRO’s, it would cost a total of $2.8 million the first year for all 35 schools, not just elementary, and $2 million a year after that. That would include not just training but salary, weapons, and a car.

Right now BCSD only pays 75% of that cost. The Police and Sheriff’s Departments pay the rest.

Each option, each officer would have different roles in case of a school emergency.

“One is a school resource officer who can do anything that a law enforcement officer can do,” explains Foster. “If something arose at a school that required law enforcement, the security officer that’s contracted could only call law enforcement to handle those”

“It is a lot of money but when you are talking about the safety and security of kids that is paramount and that is priority number one for us and myself as a school board member,” said Wisnefski.

The school system just got a boost through a grant that will pay for two more SRO’s. Where those officers will go is still to be determined.

Right now only one elementary school, Beaufort Elementary, has a resource officer on campus.

The decision has been made to explore adding some form of security to Beaufort County Elementary Schools. But that process has just begun.

The Board expects to use a private firm at least for the next school year to ease in costs and allow officers from the partner Departments time to get trained as SRO’s.

No change will be made this school year because the money for Elementary officers was not placed in the current budget.