BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Board of Education has elected veteran Board member, Dr. Christina Gwozdz to serve as Board Chair.

The position became open when the former chair, David Striebinger unexpectedly passed away.

“I will miss David, my friend and colleague,” said Gwozdz. “ I hope to honor his legacy with continued sound decision-making.”

Gwozdz is experienced in this position with a history of serving in this role from 2018-2021.

“It is such a privilege to serve in this capacity as we as a Board remain focused on improving student learning and achievement in our public schools.”

Superintendent Rodriguez appreciates the opportunity to serve the Board with Gwozdz in this capacity once again. “We look forward to working with Chair Gwozdz as a strong leader and district advocate.”

Gwozdz has represented District 9 (portions of Bluffton and Pritchardville, and also Daufuskie Island) since January 2017.

Her three sons attended district schools, and she has volunteered in numerous capacities at district schools.

Gwozdz is a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Bowdoin College who earned her M.D. at Cornell University. She has also served as President of the South Carolina Society of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and as a delegate to the South Carolina Medical Association.