BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The city of Beaufort paused Saturday to say “thank you” to military personnel and their families.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Military Appreciation Day celebration.

Dozens of families came out to celebrate. Everyone enjoyed free food, clowns, a jump castle and face painting.

Organizers say they want all military personnel and their families to know that they are happy to have them living and working in the community.