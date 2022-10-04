TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — A Beach Advisory has been issued for Middle Beach on Tybee Island this afternoon.

The strand of beach affected extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. The beach advisory is only for this specific area and officials say that it does not impact any other beach locations on the island.

Testing water samples throughout the year at Chatham County beaches, The Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division screened for enterococcus (pronounced:

en·ter·o·coc·cus) bacteria, which are found in humans and some wildlife. When the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended level, a beach is placed under advisory.

For more information on the advisory, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.

These advisories are not uncommon for Tybee Island and can be found listed on the Coastal Health District’s website.