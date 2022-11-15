HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Northridge Plaza in the 430 block of William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island for a report of a man down.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young man deceased with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The man remains unidentified.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to canvass nearby businesses for video surveillance.

The victim appears to be a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties. He is approximately 5’8″ tall with short black hair. He may have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this case or the unknown victim’s identity is encouraged to call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777, Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.