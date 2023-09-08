BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a St. Helena Island teen wanted in connection to a June 2023 fatal shooting.

On the night of June 27, 2023, at about 11:50 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Harbor Breeze Drive on St. Helena Island for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found Brandon Simmons, 36, dead in his vehicle. He had been shot multiple times.



During the investigation, Mekhi Jeremiah Moultrie, 19, was identified as the suspect and arrests warrants were obtained for charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.



Deputies say Moultrie should be considered armed and dangerous.



Anyone with information as to Moultrie’s whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Snider at 843-255-3421, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.