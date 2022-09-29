BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Bluffton Police Department say that the missing 15-year-old has been found unharmed a little after 2:00 a.m. on September 29.

According to police, 15-year-old Oscar Giovanni Castillo went missing in the Pinecrest area of Bluffton at about 7:00 p.m. around 37 Aspen Hall Court.

The teen was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say that he was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a red stripe.

Anyone who sees Oscar or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.