BCSO deputies rescue trapped man from burning home

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Two men are safe after being rescued from a house fire on Sunday morning.

Courtesy: Burton Fire District

The fire started around 6 a.m. on Shanklin Road. Captain Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District, told News 3 that two Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled one of the men out of a window before the fire department arrived. The other man escaped unharmed. No one was hurt.

Burton Fire said no smoke alarms were operating at the time. They believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Both men were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.