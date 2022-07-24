BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from homes.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, John Brown is wanted on warrants for financial transaction card fraud.

Brown, an employee of a moving company, allegedly stole debit and credit cards from homes he was working at.

BSCO says that Brown is 23-years-old from Ridgeland.

If you know where he may be, call Sgt. Kerry Johnson of BCSO at 843-255-3438 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.