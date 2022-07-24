BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on St. Helena Island.
According to BCSO, deputies were called to the area of Harold Rivers Road around 4:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a man had been shot several times by an unknown subject.
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The gunshot victim says the subject fled in a vehicle.
CCSO said there is no description of the subject or vehicle involved at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 843-524-2777.
