BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Harrison Island Rd. in Bluffton. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Police say that members of the community reported hearing several shots fired in the area before officers found the victim.

The victim was transported to Savannah for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.