ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Remains found earlier this year on St. Helena Island have been identified as those of a 67-year-old man who had been missing for over four years.

Michael Hatfield, of St. Helena, was reported missing and endangered back in November 2017. At the time, family and friends were concerned for his well-being, citing medical conditions.

A year after his disappearance, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) issued another missing person alert to the public. Updated reports were limited after that.

On Jan. 5 of this year, BCSO reported partial skeletal remains had been found off of Dulamo Road. The road is close to Hatfield’s home on Creek House Lane.

BCSO announced Wednesday that a forensic report had been completed on the remains and analysts confirmed them to be those of Hatfield.

His cause and manner of death, however, have yet to be determined. BCSO says they’re continuing to search for answers.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418.