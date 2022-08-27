BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.

Investigators determined that James “Baby” Odom was selling narcotics from his car wash at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. Police established probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine.



Last Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Odom. After the traffic stop, he was taken into custody due to his outstanding arrest warrant. Police found cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescription medication in his possession at the time of the arrest.



After police had arrested Odom, investigators executed search warrants at his residence and business. Officers found both cocaine and marijuana as well as items or implements commonly used in the manufacturing of crack cocaine and an unlawfully possessed firearm.



Because of the type of items seized from the search warrants and during the time of his arrest, this lead to additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a person unlawful, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.



Odom has been incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.



The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that they appreciate everyone’s partnership in the safety of our community.