BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating two shootings on Friday night that left two teens and a child injured.

On Friday, April 12 around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a Delaney Circle residence in Seabrook where they found a 19-year-old Beaufort teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

After arriving, deputies learned that there was a large gathering at the home for a party when gunfire erupted. In addition to the victim, several vehicles were also damaged by bullets.

The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Not long after, at around 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Glaze Drive in Burton for a drive-by shooting. BCSO says a group of children ranging from ages nine to 14 were in the carport of the home when a person drove by and shot toward the home.

An 11-year-old Burton child sustained a single, non-life-threatening, gunshot wound. Another 13-year-old also sustained injuries, but deputies don’t believe the injuries were caused by the shooting. Both of the victims were treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The home, as well as several vehicles, sustained impacts from the gunfire.

BCSO is continuing to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information about either of these investigations is encouraged to contact Sgt. D. Kline at 843-255-3430, or if wishing to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.