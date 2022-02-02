BCSD to host inaugural African American History Education Conference

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District(BCSD) is offering a three-day opportunity for students and adults alike to learn more about the history of the Lowcountry and the people who helped shape it.

The district is hosting their first African American History Education Conference. The event spans three days and will showcase the art, history, music and the Gullah Geechee culture in one place.

The goal is to allow people of all ages to understand the area and the rich and diverse history by taking it deeper than just a classroom.



“More than likely, if you are an African American in this area then you are Gullah Geechee and have those beautiful roots and traditions and we are here for you,” said Victoria Smalls, executive director of Gullah Geechee Corridor Commission.



Gullah Educator and expert, Aunt Pearlie Sue, is one of several presenters that will be present at the conference.



“The children are more interested and easier to teach that people our age because people my age learned all these negative things. So we have to unlearn all of that negative stuff before we appreciate the value of this culture,” explained Aunt Pearlie Sue.

The conference, which is co-sponsored by University of South Carolina Beaufort, the Technical College of the Lowcountry and The Penn Center, is February 18-20 in various spots around the Lowcountry.

For a schedule of events and locations, visit the BCSD website here.