Battery Creek High educator named Teacher of the Year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A Battery Creek High School biology teacher is the best teacher in the County.

Aimee Whitesell was named as the Beaufort County’s 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year.

“I am completely honored. I am shocked first and foremost,” Whitesell said. “I can’t describe how hard everybody works in our district, and to even be considered for this is absolutely inspiring and humbling and amazing.”

Battery Creek High School Principal Denise Lessard says Whitesell’s students are authentically engaged during her classes and are empowered to direct their own learning.

“Building relationships and serving as a role model are her two strengths which enable her to make a profound impact on the daily lives of students and enhance our school culture,” Lessard said.



Whitesell is the first-ever teacher from the school to win the county-wide award.

“Facing everything that we have done so far and being in the middle of the pandemic and all the hard things we have had to do, this is a celebration,” said Whitesell. “This is something, there’s hope. I teach biology, I teach high school. I am in the thick of it. I can do this we all can do this.”



The four other finalists for 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year were Oana Bejan at Hilton Head Island High School; Ann Buckley at Hilton Head Island Middle School; Christopher Crabb at Mossy Oaks Elementary School; and Lynne Sunday at H.E. McCracken Middle School.