SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A bat found outside of the barracks on Hunter Army Airfield has tested positive for rabies, according to the Chatham County Health Department.

Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals, including raccoons, foxes, and bats.

Officials say symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies, foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health office has provided these tips to protect against rabies:

· Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

· Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations and boosters as advised by your veterinarian.

· Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

· Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

· Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912-652-6575 and the Chatham County Environmental Health office at 912-356-2160.