Barry slowly weakening this evening as it moves further inland

5pm Saturday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center

Barry made landfall along the south central Louisiana coast early this afternoon as the first hurricane of the 2019 season.

Barry’s winds have weakened to 65 mph as of the 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm was about 20 miles west/southwest of Lafayette, Louisiana and it is moving north/northwest around 7 mph.

Barry is expected to creep through Lousisana and move into Arkanasa by Monday morning. Fooding will remain a huge concern through this weekend. As it moves on shore, it will bring with it a dangerous potential storm surge of 3-6 feet, 10 to 20 inches of rain with locally higher totals, and tropical storm to low-end hurricane-force winds along the north-central Gulf Coast Saturday.

BARRY’S WIND & RAINFALL REPORTS SO FAR… (as of 8:30 Saturday morning)

The rainfall report may not look that impressive just yet…but the bulk of the rain is on the southern side of Barry. That means until it makes landfall and then crawls across Louisiana, the heaviest area of rain won’t be on land just yet. They’re still expected to get 10-20+ inches of rain.