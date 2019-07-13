Barry slams across parts of Gulf Coast

BRAITHWAITE, La. (WSAV) – Barry made landfall in Louisiana as a Category One storm, and then weakened to a tropical storm. Tonight, Forecasters are warning of dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds. Drone video out of Braithwaite, located about 16 miles outside of New Orleans, shows major flooding across several neighborhoods.

Folks in Terrebonne Parish spent part of the day helping wrangle several horses and cattle to safety. Pastures were flooded 12-feet deep with water. People were able to help the horses get to higher ground.

New Orleans’ mayor is urging city residents not to let their guard down as Barry weakens and moves farther inland. City officials say a flash flood watch has been extended until Sunday at 7 p.m.