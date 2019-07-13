Barry forecast to make landfall in just a couple of hours along Louisiana Coast

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane later today.

Barry has not been the most organized storm…most of the rain has been on the southern side of the storm. While those along the coast have seen some rain, the bulk of the rain hasn’t moved in yet. However, the rain is starting to expand. Heavier rain is starting to wrap along the northeast side of the storm. Northern most rain bands are starting to move onshore.

Barry’s winds are holding steady at 65 mph as of the 5 a.m. Saturday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm was about 55 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana and it is moving slowly to the west-northwest around 5 mph.

Barry is expected to creep through Lousisana and move into Arkanasa by Monday morning. Regardless if reaches category 1 strength…because of how slow it is moving, flooding will remain a huge concern through this weekend. As it moves on shore, it will bring with it a dangerous potential storm surge of 3-6 feet, 10 to 20 inches of rain with locally higher totals, and tropical storm to low-end hurricane-force winds along the north-central Gulf Coast Saturday.

There will be no impacts from Barry on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.