Barry continues to weaken as storm moves through Louisiana

Barry made landfall along the south central Louisiana coast early yesterday afternoon as the first hurricane of the 2019 season.

Barry is now a weak tropical storm. As of 5 a.m, Barry winds continue to weaken to 45 mph. The center of the storm is 80 miles south-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana. The storm is moving north-northwest around 8 mph.

Even though the center of Barry is farther inland, Barry continues to produce dangerous storm surge flooding along the Louisiana coast… as high as 3-6 feet. In addition… tropical storm force winds continue…mainly confined to over water and to the southeast of the center.

Heavy rains and flash flooding remain the greatest threat from the storm… and they will extend north through the lower Mississippi Valley. 6-12″ with isolated pockets of 20″ for total rainfall accumulation is expected for Louisiana. As Barry tracks north through the lower Mississippi Valley, total rainfall accumulations are expected to be as high as 4-8″ with isolated pockets of 12″.

Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later today…and continue to dissipate over the next 2-3 days.

Below is the 5 am Sunday morning forecast track from the National Hurricane center.