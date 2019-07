SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas came back from a two-run deficit and earned a walk-off win against the Florence Red Wolves Friday night.

Justin McConnell knocked in the game-winning hit and the Bananas moved ahead of the Macon Bacon for first place in the Coastal Plain League South division.

The Bananas (16-8) travel to Lexington County to face the Blowfish Saturday at 7:05 p.m.