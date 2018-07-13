Back to School: Tattnall County Schools

Tattnall County schools start heading back on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.

Open Houses:

Collins Elementary School – Tuesday, July 30 from 4-6 p.m.

Glennville Elementary School – Tuesday, July 30 from 2-6 p.m.

Reidsville Elementary School – Wednesday, July 31 from 3-5 p.m. RES PreK Orientation will be the day before at 1:30 p.m.

North Tattnall Middle School – Tuesday, Aug. 6:

6th Grade Orientation at 4:30 p.m.

7th and 8th graders meet teachers from 5-6:30 p.m.

6th grade schedules will be ready for pickup on July 31 from 1-4 p.m.

6th Grade Orientation at 4:30 p.m. 7th and 8th graders meet teachers from 5-6:30 p.m. 6th grade schedules will be ready for pickup on July 31 from 1-4 p.m. South Tattnall Middle School – Wednesay, July 31:

7th and 8th graders should be there between 2 and 3 p.m.

6th grade orientation begins at 4 p.m.

7th and 8th graders should be there between 2 and 3 p.m. 6th grade orientation begins at 4 p.m. Tattnall County High School:

9th grade orientation on July 31 starting at 8:30 a.m.

HS open house on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Back to School Extravaganza:

Happening Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All students of Tattnall County Schools are welcome! Free book bags will be given to the first 1,200.

Door prizes, school supplies, hygiene products, food, health, games and more will be available for free as well.

Visit here for more information.

School Hours:

BOE: M-TH 8:00 – 4:30; F 4:00

CES: 7:45 – 2:45

GES: 7:55 – 2:30

STMS (GMS): 7:40 – 3:00

RES: 8:00 – 2:30

NTMS (RMS): 7:35- 3:00

TCHS: 7:56 – 3:10

Important Links:

Tattnall County Schools Website

Facebook: BOE | High School

School Calendar – English | Español

Lunch menu for first week

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters