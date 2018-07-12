Back to School: Screven County Schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Screven County heads back to school on Monday, August 6. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.

OPEN HOUSES

Open houses will take place on Friday, August 3 at each school.

It's a great opportunity to get schedules and meet teachers.

REGISTRATION

New students will need to complete registration before Monday, July 30.

For more information visit here or call 912-451-2000.

NOTE FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT

"Be excited and get ready to learn to be better citizens. We all work together to create a culture and environment that is conducive." - Superintendent William Bland

OTHER INFORMATION

Bus routes will be posted in the Sylvania Telephone Newspaper on Thursday, August 2.

IMPORTANT LINKS

Screven County Schools Website

School Calendar

Meal Menus

Registration

Elementary School Supply List

Middle School Supply List

Screven County Elementary

Screven County Middle School

Screven County High School