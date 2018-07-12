Back to School: Screven County Schools
Screven County heads back to school on Monday, August 6. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.
OPEN HOUSES
Open houses will take place on Friday, August 3 at each school.
It's a great opportunity to get schedules and meet teachers.
REGISTRATION
New students will need to complete registration before Monday, July 30.
For more information visit here or call 912-451-2000.
NOTE FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT
"Be excited and get ready to learn to be better citizens. We all work together to create a culture and environment that is conducive." - Superintendent William Bland
OTHER INFORMATION
Bus routes will be posted in the Sylvania Telephone Newspaper on Thursday, August 2.
IMPORTANT LINKS
Screven County Schools Website
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- AP Source: Dodgers' Chase Utley to retire at season's end
- 2 purported sons of Charles Manson out of battle over estate
- Back to School: Tattnall County Schools
- Intel official: Cyber threat warnings 'blinking red'
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-