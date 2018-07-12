Back to School: Screven County Schools

Screven County heads back to school on Monday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.
Open Houses:
Open houses will take place on Friday, August 2 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at each school.
It’s a great opportunity to get schedules and meet teachers.
Important Dates:
July 31 at 5 p.m. – 6th Grade Orientation
August 1 at 4:30 p.m. – PreK Orientation
August 1 at 6 p.m. – 9th Grade Orientation
Registration:
New students will need to complete registration before Thursday, August 1.
For more information visit here or call 912-451-2000.
Note from the Superintendent:
“Be excited and get ready to learn to be better citizens. We all work together to create a culture and environment that is conducive.” – Superintendent William Bland
Important Links:
