Back to School: Screven County Schools

Screven County heads back to school on Monday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.

Open Houses:

Open houses will take place on Friday, August 2 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at each school.

It’s a great opportunity to get schedules and meet teachers.

Important Dates:

July 31 at 5 p.m. – 6th Grade Orientation

August 1 at 4:30 p.m. – PreK Orientation

August 1 at 6 p.m. – 9th Grade Orientation

Registration:

New students will need to complete registration before Thursday, August 1.

For more information visit here or call 912-451-2000.

Note from the Superintendent:

“Be excited and get ready to learn to be better citizens. We all work together to create a culture and environment that is conducive.” – Superintendent William Bland

Important Links:

Screven County Schools Website

School Calendar

Meal Menus

Registration

Elementary School Supply List

Middle School Supply List

Screven County Elementary

Screven County Middle School

Screven County High School

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters