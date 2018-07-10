Back to School: McIntosh County Schools

McIntosh County schools start on Monday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.

Open Houses:

Open houses will take place on Thursday, August 1:

– Todd Grant Elementary from 4 to 6 p.m.

– McIntosh Middle School from 5 to 7 p.m.

– McIntosh County Academy from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other Information:

The district continues to utilize a new mobile app for the school system. It will be one of the main avenues of communication with parents. Parents can access the school website, parent portal, grades, discipline records. It is available for free for Apple and Android.

Another useful app for parents is “Here Comes the Bus”. If a parent signs up, it will give you real-time alerts in the morning, ten minutes before the bus arrives, and in the afternoon before your child returns home. Students will be tracked through the app using their specific school ID numbers.

Superintendent Suggestions:

News 3 spoke with the McIntosh County School Superintendent about what parents can do to make the start of the school year go smoothly.

Dr. John D. Barge suggests to make sure parents read and review their children’s handbooks. He says that although there aren’t many changes this year, parents should continue to stay aware of any information being sent home.

