Back to School: Long County Schools

Long County heads back to school on Friday, Aug. 2. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need to know information.

Announcements:

1. The Long County School System will provide basic school supplies for all students for the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers may request optional supplies for learning activities throughout the year on an as-needed basis.

2. Long County School System will no long require students to have clear or mesh backpacks, overturning last year’s policy.

3. Senior portraits must be scheduled July 29, 30 and 31. Visit www.prestigeportraits.com/savannah to schedule your appointment. Make sure to select Long County High School and then your preferred package!

4. Long County School System is hiring bus drivers. Entry level pay starts at over $17.00 an hour. Higher pay is available to those with prior school bus driving experience. Training will be provided to those without prior training at no cost to you. For more information and details, please call 912-545-2350.

Open Houses:

UPDATE: Open houses are scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 1 :

– Pre-K at Smiley: Wednesday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.

– Pre-K at LCHS: Wednesday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.

– Smiley Elementary: Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

– McClelland: Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

– LCMS: Thursday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

– LCHS: Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m.

