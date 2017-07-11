Back to School: Liberty County Schools

Liberty County heads back to school on Monday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered all of your need-to-know information.

Events:

Open Houses

The Liberty County School System will hold Open House at all K-12 schools on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Pre-K Open House will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Back-to-School Clinics

Happening July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Liberty County Health Department will hold Back-to-School Clinics with immunization, vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings.

No appointment is necessary. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Most insurance plans are accepted.

New Student Registration:

Beginning Aug. 7, 2019, parents can register students daily during office hours at your zoned school.

For more information on registration, visit here.

Bell Times:

Grades K-5: 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Grades 6-12: 8:20 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Important Links:

Liberty County Schools Website

LCSS App

2019-2020 Academic Calendar

Student Handbook

Bus Routes

Meal Prices

Dress Code

School Supplies

*School supply lists for Bradwell Institute & Liberty County High will be available at Open House on Aug. 2.

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters