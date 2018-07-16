Back to School: Jeff Davis County Schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BTS 2018 JEFF DAVIS COUNTY_1530834998364.png.jpg

Jeff Davis County Schools are back in session on Friday, Aug. 9. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.

Important Links:

Jeff Davis County Schools

2019-2020 Academic Calendar

Meal Menus

Jeff Davis High School

Jeff Davis Middle School

Jeff Davis Elementary

Jeff Davis Primary School

Jeff Davis Pre-K

JD Choices Learning Academy

Jeff Davis County Schools Back-to-School Bash:

  • Happening on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-noon
  • Held at the Jeff Davis Elementary School gymnasium
  • Free of charge
  • Parents and Jeff Davis County students are invited to enjoy free food, school supplies, backpack giveaway drawings and more.

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss