Back to School: Jeff Davis County Schools

Jeff Davis County Schools are back in session on Friday, Aug. 9. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.
Important Links:
Jeff Davis County Schools Back-to-School Bash:
- Happening on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-noon
- Held at the Jeff Davis Elementary School gymnasium
- Free of charge
- Parents and Jeff Davis County students are invited to enjoy free food, school supplies, backpack giveaway drawings and more.
