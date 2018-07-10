keep

Back to School: Glynn County Schools

Glynn County heads back to school on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Open Houses:

– All Elementary schools, the FACES pre-kindergarten center, and Leaps and Bounds on Monday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. 

– All middle schools and the Golden Isles Career Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

– High schools on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Glynn County School System Back to School Clinic

The Glynn County Health Department Clinic will be offering no cost vision, hearing, dental and nutritional screenings on Wednesday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for students entering a Georgia school for the first time. Screenings will be at the Glynn County Health Department at 2747 4th Street. No appointment is necessary.

