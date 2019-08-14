Back to School: FedEx Surprises students with free school supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FedEx employees loaded over 200 boxes filled with school supplies into the gym at Juliette Low Elementary for some lucky students.

“They know that they’re going to get a surprise. they are not sure what that surprise will be,” says Principal Tahisha Wright.

The boxes from FedEx are part of a nationwide initiative for the company to give back to the communities they serve – and Juliette Low is the first in Savannah to receive them.

“We do this all over the country,” says FedEx Ground Managing Director Don Davis. “This is a part of who we are as FedEx [and we] really try to get involved in the communities we live and work.”

The students received highlighters, pencils, paper and even backpacks.