Back to School: Evans County Schools

Evans County heads back to school on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Evans County schools will hold Open House on Tuesday, July 30 at these times:

Claxton Elementary School: 5-7 p.m.

Claxton Middle School: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Claxton High School: 6-8 p.m.

Evans County Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 27:

Evans County Schools and Evans C.A.F.E. are hosting the Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 27 to help parents and students get prepared for the 2019-2020 school year. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Claxton Middle School gymnasium.

Highlights of the event include school club fundraisers, car seat checks, and school supplies and gently used clothing for sale. First responders, representatives from Evans County Family Connections, the FERST Foundation, Eastside Baptist Church and more will be present.

Five things the Evans County School System says parents should do before the first day of school:

Put kids back on an earlier bedtime schedule Do a wardrobe refresh Make sure all immunizations and physicals are up to date Create a reliable schedule Have a first day of school practice run

Important Links:

Evans County Schools Website

School Calendar

Bus Info Form

August School Lunch Menu

Parent/Student Handbook

Claxton Elementary School School Supplies List

Immunization Info

Evans County School System Mobile App Info

Claxton Elementary Website

Claxton MS Website

Claxton HS Website

