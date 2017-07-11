Back to School: Effingham County Schools

Effingham County Schools head back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Open house for middle and high schools is Monday, Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Open house for Pre-K and elementary schools is Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m.

Pre-K orientation will be on Friday, July 26 at the Effingham County Board of Education Auditorium (405 North Ash Street Springfield, GA 31329) at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

IMPORTANT LINKS

Parent Portal has two new apps, one for parents and one for students. Learn how to download them and how to use them here.

Effingham County Schools Website

School lunch menus

School Supplies lists and backpack requirements

Bus Schedule 

Student Handbook

Uniform Policy – English | Español

Vaccination information

Registration Information 

Bell Times for individual schools:

