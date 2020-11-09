Author Dave Barry Appearing Virtually at the 2021 SBF

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Author and humorist Dave Barry will appear virtually for the 2021 Savannah Book Festival on Wednesday, November 11th. Barry’s latest novel, Lessons From Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old Happy Dog, was published last year. Faced with the obstacles and challenges of life after middle age, Barry turns to his best dog Lucy to learn how to live his best life. From “make new friends” to “don’t stop having fun,” he and Lucy navigate their later years with good humor and grace.

Barry will join moderator Harrison Scott Key — a local author of 2 memoirs, Congratulations, Who Are You Again? and The World’s Largest Man, which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

You can join them by registering for the conversation here.

And if you’d like to purchase Barry’s book ahead of the event, you can do so at E. Shaver Bookseller and Ex Libris — both located in Savannah.

Check out the video above to hear what Dave Barry says about his recent visit to Savannah when he and his family stopped on their way to North Carolina to take his daughter back to college.