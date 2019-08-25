AT&T employees on strike across nine states including Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- More than 20,000 At&T workers are on strike because of what they call unfair labor practices.



Those strikes are happening across nine states, including Georgia. In fact, dozens of workers right here in Savannah walked off the job on Friday.

From the Southside of Savannah to downtown, and even across the state.

At&T workers are walking off the job. With a strategy in mind, employees throughout the southeast have been protesting since just before midnight Friday.

“We will do this as long as it takes to get the company to get what we mean, that we’re here,” said Local CWA President, Robert Fordham. “We want our jobs and need them to do the right thing.”

Members of Communications Workers of America, commonly known as CWA, have gone on strike, citing unfair labor practices committed by AT&T management during contract negotiations.

“The company has not sent people to the bargaining table that can actually make decisions for the bargaining team and at the bargaining table,” said Fordham. “That’s why we have filed an unfair labor practice because the company is bargaining in bad faith.”

The company, however, disagrees. News 3 reached out to AT&T for comment, a spokesperson gave us this statement.

“a strike is in no one’s best interest….our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with cwa leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other cwa contracts over the years.”

Fordham said AT&T isn’t thinking about their customers.

He hopes these protests will send a clear cut message to company representatives.

“The biggest thing is—is that our customers are going to suffer the most out of this because we are not on the trucks every day and our boots aren’t on the ground,” said Fordham. “So that’s our biggest downfall and these guys, we love our customers.”

The company went on to say they are prepared for the strike and will continue working hard to serve customers.