HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Atlantic Area Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is bringing back one of Hinesville’s most popular fundraisers.

Dancing with the Stars of the Coastal Empire will feature performers from across Southeast Georgia as they go head-to-head in this must-watch competition. After a two-year hiatus, the organization looks forward to hosting the special event.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center in Hinesville, Ga. Proceeds will help the organization recruit and train more community members to act as CASA volunteers and allow the group to continue advocating for foster children in Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long, and Tattnall counties.

Interested in participating, but don’t have any experience? Check out a clip of the 6th annual Dancing with the Stars of the Coastal Empire.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring a portion of the event can click here.

