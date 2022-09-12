ATLANTA (WSAV) — Atlanta’s FBI says cybercrimes are the top complaints this year with personal data breaches, romance scams and investment frauds being the top scams.

The FBI warns that cyber crooks are targeting victims to steal crypto-currency or social media scams by sending you fake links.

“Social engineering to trick people to pay money to transfer from account A to B for a business email compromise,” says Chad Hunt, Supervisory Special Agent, FBI Atlanta.

The internet crime complaint center shows the most common age group of cyber victims is between of 40 and 49.

“According to the internet crime report the FBI says cyber criminals got away with nearly 4 billion dollars in 2019 and closer to home, they got away with nearly 20 million dollars in the last year, and nearly half of them were small businesses and only 14% were prepared for a cyber attack.”

“If there is one thing I would be most concerned about is ransomware and it has been doubling,” says Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax. “Knowing the basic on not clicking suspicious links, and not browse suspicious websites.”

Another crime that’s soared over the pandemic, the FBI says, is sextortion—where criminals will threaten to post intimate pictures.

“Over the last 2 years, with a lot of people working from home and online schools and so forth, there has been an emphasis of going after people going from home and going after routers,” Hunt stated.

“Georgia launched its cyber task force about a year ago and say individuals and business can do several things to protect themselves – changing your password, having multi-faceted authentication as well as backing up your data because cyber criminals steal your data and then extort money to get it back.”

If you want to file a complaint or believe you are a victim of a cybercrime, click here.