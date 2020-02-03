Atlanta-area projects picked over Truman Trail for $3 million grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A city project is desperate for funding Monday after the state pulled a $3 million grant that city leaders were counting on. Project managers now worry that plans for Savannah’s Truman Linear Park Trail may fall behind schedule.

“It was a gut punch,” said Caila Brown, the Executive Director of Bike Walk Savannah. “We had been working so long to make sure this trail was a reality that this project continued.”

Brown says she has been working on plans for the Truman Trail for more than a decade. The trail will link Savannah’s southside to its downtown area, which will make it easier and safer for bikers and walkers to get around the city.

The Truman Trail is the city’s first step to fulfill goals put forth by the Tide to Town initiative. The trail will feature emergency call boxes, surveillance cameras, and sufficient lighting.

“This means that we can start connecting more communities. It means we can start providing more transportation and active recreation options. We promote community health, more job possibilities for folks who are using this as a commuter route.” said Savannah Sustainability Director Nick Deffley.



Route maps provided by City of Savannah (left) and Chatham County (right)

The city was counting on a $3 million grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program to fund its half of the project. The state established the program to fund conservation projects and regionally significant trails. A pool of money is collected from an existing sales tax on outdoor and recreational items.

Brown says the city was on a shortlist for the grant. But at the last minute, trustees decided to give the money to other projects. Most of them are in the Atlanta area.

Trustees blame state budget cuts for its inability to provide Savannah with grant money. Brown says the grant pool dropped from nearly $33 million to $20 million.

WSAV is waiting on a response from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.

“According to the rubric, those were projects that scored higher,” said Brown of the decision. “But there is a lack of representation of people on the coast approving these project funds.”

District 5 Alderman Nick Palumbo says he and several other lawmakers — including the mayor — agree with Brown. He says the city manager is meeting with the governor Monday to go over the details.

“It seemed… very arbitrary to me which project got funding and which project got cut,” said Alderman Palumbo.

Lawmakers also brought up the issue during Savannah Chatham County Day at the capitol, where Palumbo says local lawmakers were very receptive to the idea.

The city needs $5 million to complete its section of the project, which spans from DeRenne Avenue to 52nd Street and Bee Road. Without the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship grant, city leaders worry the project will fall behind schedule.

“We’ll be scrambling with the city to see if we can find additional ways to fund it,” explained Deffley.

If the city does not get the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship grant, Brown and Deffley say they will start looking at private grants, private donors and naming rights for parts of the trail.

“This is a huge grant opportunity,” said Alderman Palumbo. “It’s 3 million dollars and a competitive process. It has to go somewhere in the state of Georgia. Why not here?”

If the loss of money does not stall the project, Deffley says the Truman Trail should be completed in its entirety at the end of 2021. Right now, the city is performing environmental impact reports and will start construction soon.

The county is responsible for the southern half of the project, which starts at Lake Mayer. County construction crews are nearly done with their part of the project, which will hopefully wrap in the summer of 2020.