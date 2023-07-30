Officials say eight to 10 children were sent to the hospital for heat exposure following the first hour of Flau’jae Johnson’s Back to School Festival.

“A lot of people got exactly what they came for,” said Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely, who was there.

“They got the shoes, they got the uniforms, and they got the bookbags. They were fed and you know it was just at one point where people actually started passing out and what have you that they decided to close it down because it was so hot, says Miller-Blakely.

Nine EMS units, including the disaster response bus, were deployed just after 4 p.m. Sunday, with initial reports of 20 people suffering from heat exposure, Chatham County EMS Chief Chuck Kearns told News 3.

“It was hot and a lot of people from what I could see did not hydrate prior to them coming out here so you know it was mother nature,” said Miller-Blakely.

She says Flau’jae has plans to reschedule the event, so far Flau’jae hasn’t made any updates to her social media accounts about the event.

County officials on scene say over 4000 bottles of water were given out at the event with thousands in attendance.

“It was plenty of water out here but parents, make sure that your children are hydrated before you bring them anywhere in savannah.”

Lake Mayer park is closed until Tuesday to clean up the area.